SYDNEY The dollar, euro and yen started Thursday's trade on familiar ground, having drifted in slim ranges overnight in a session lulled by the U.S. Veterans Day holiday.

The broad trend still favored the greenback with expectations for a hike in U.S. interest rates next month standing in stark contrast to prospects for more policy stimulus from the European Central Bank.

The dollar index .DXY last traded at 98.893, still near a seven-month peak of 99.504 set on Tuesday. Against the yen, the greenback bought 122.83 JPY=, just off a 2-1/2 month high of 123.60 set earlier in the week.

The euro was at $1.0751 EUR=, having been as low as $1.0674 this week - a level seen in late April. It was subdued versus the yen at 132.04 EURJPY=R, pinned near Friday's six-month trough of 131.45.

Traders expect more action later on Thursday with no less than five Fed officials due to speak.

"A speech by New York Fed President Dudley on the U.S. economic outlook to the Economic Club of New York may provide more fodder," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.

"The USD could be vulnerable if Dudley were to emphasize that USD strength might be a factor restraining tightening over the course of 2016."

The standout performer was sterling, which climbed as far as $1.5220 GBP=D4, pulling further away from six-month lows of $1.5027 set on Friday.

Data showing UK wages growing at a slower-than-expected pace in the third quarter was offset by a fall in the jobless rate to its lowest since early 2008.

Australia's labor force data due at 0030 GMT is up next. Economists surveyed by Reuters expect a moderate gain of 15,000 jobs and a steady unemployment rate of 6.2 percent.

The Australian dollar has been fairly steady in the past 24 hours, having found a floor at a one-month low of $0.7016. It last stood at $0.7064.

A mixed bag of Chinese data on Wednesday did little to unsettle the currency. China's factory output growth hit a 7-month low in October, but retail sales picked up.

Analysts said the data supported the view that China's economy was slowly transitioning to a greater reliance on consumption and away from exports.

(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)