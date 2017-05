United States one dollar bills are seen on a light table at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo

NEW YORK The dollar briefly pared gains against a basket of currencies on Friday as government data showed U.S. employers added fewer workers in September but other aspects of the jobs report suggested further improvement in the labor market.

The dollar index .DXY was last up 0.10 percent at 96.871, which was not too far below its highest level in over two months set earlier Friday.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)