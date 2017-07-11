FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar falls on Trump Jr emails
July 11, 2017 / 4:25 PM / in 21 hours

Dollar falls on Trump Jr emails

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. five dollar note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017.Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday after President Donald Trump's eldest son released an email chain, which referred to a top Russian government prosecutor as offering the Trump campaign damaging information about Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

The dollar index .DXY, which tracks the greenback against six major rivals, turned negative on the day to trade down 0.04 percent to 95.984 after trading as high as 96.205 earlier in the session.

The dollar pared its gains against the Japanese yen and was up 0.17 percent to 114.22 yen.

"The Crown prosecutor of Russia ... offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father," said the June 3, 2016, email to Donald Trump Jr. from publicist Rob Goldstone.

Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

