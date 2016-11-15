Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo, alleges predatory lending
The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.
LONDON Daily trading in currencies dipped to $4.92 trillion globally in October, down just over 1 percent from September but still up from $4.64 trillion in the same month a year ago, data from settlement system CLS showed on Tuesday.
The average daily input volume of instructions submitted to CLS -- combining settlement and aggregation services -- dipped 2.1 percent to 1,015,928 from 1,038,025 in September, the data showed.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Jemima Kelly)
NEW YORK Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added to its sizable investments in American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co , and shed its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc .