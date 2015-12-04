Traders are pictured at their desks in front of the DAX board at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Staff/Remote

LONDON Investors continued to rack up purchases of global stocks last week, with European equity funds attracting inflows for the 27th week out of the last 29, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday.

The $2.3 billion inflow into Europe brought the year-to-date total up to $115.2 billion, representing a "huge" 10.4 percent of funds' assets under management, BAML said.

"Pain trade" is how BAML described the build-up in positioning.

The flows data are for the week to Wednesday, a day before the European Central Bank surprised markets with a smaller package of stimulus measures than had been expected. This triggered a 3.3 percent slide in European stocks on Thursday.

Globally, investors poured $6 billion into equity funds. That comprised $9 billion purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and $3 billion net selling from mutual funds, BAML said.

Investors sold $400 million of emerging market equities in the week, the fifth straight outflow and 18th out of the previous 19.

So far this year, investors have poured $103.7 billion into developed market equity funds and withdrawn $68.1 billion from EM stocks, giving an overall net equity inflow of $35.6 billion.

Bond funds drew an inflow of $2.6 billion, the first in four weeks. That was driven by a $3.1 billion inflow into investment grade corporate bonds, the largest in 26 weeks and the first inflow into high yield bonds in a month, BAML said.

While modest at just $400 million, the inflow into inflation-protected bonds was the largest in 30 weeks.

Investors pulled $900 million from precious metals funds, the fifth outflow in six weeks, as gold hit a near six-year low of $1,045 an ounce XAU= and platinum fell below $820 an ounce for the first time in seven years XPT=.

Investors poured $13.2 billion into money market funds, BAML said, the ninth straight week of inflow bringing the accumulated total in that period to a chunky $145 billion.

