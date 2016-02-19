The company logo of the Bank of America and Merrill Lynch is displayed at its office in Hong Kong March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

LONDON Equity funds posted their longest run of outflows since 2008 in the last week, edging closer to "capitulation" levels as risk-off redemptions accelerated, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) said on Friday.

Investors pulled $12.2 billion out of equity funds in the week to Feb. 17, the largest equity outflows in five months, driven by worries over stuttering growth and the ability of central banks to respond effectively.

This was the seventh week of redemptions in a row, something not seen since 2008, at the height of the global financial crisis. Redemptions from European equity funds totaled $4.2 billion, the highest since October 2014, whilst U.S. equity fund outflows reached $6 billion.

The bank said the selling was edging closer to capitulation levels, with some $53 billion pulled out of equities over the past seven weeks. Capitulation is generally seen as the point at which the last bull in the market turns bearish and sells out of overweight positions.

That exceeds the $36 billion withdrawn during the August 2015 sell off but is still some way off the $85 billion of outflows during the 2008 global financial crisis.

"Risk off redemptions (are) accelerating," BAML's global investment strategy team, led by Michael Hartnett, said in a note on Friday. "Investors (are) still more worried about what they own, rather than what they don't own."

Investors shoveled $3.2 billion into traditional safe haven gold, the biggest two-week gold inflow since May 2010, as part of a rotation into defensive assets that also boosted government and treasury bond funds by $1.6 billion.

BAML, which also uses data from fund flows research house EPFR Global, identified two main problems. Firstly, the U.S. economy is facing a "bad Goldilocks" scenario, where it is not strong enough to lift global growth, but not weak enough to induce a global co-ordinated response.

It added that in recent days central bankers and policy-makers have all blamed the global economy for weak domestic growth, displaying "co-ordinated innocence" rather than stimulus.

It pointed to Japan's prime minister citing the drag on the U.S. economy from a greater-than-expected slowdown in China and other emerging markets, and minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve highlighting rising concerns about the prospects for the global economy.

(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Hugh Lawson)