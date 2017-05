Petrol nozzles are seen at Cosmo Energy Holdings' Cosmo Oil service station in Tokyo, Japan, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

Oil prices jumped more than 2 percent on Wednesday after the U.S. government reported a big U.S. crude inventory draw for last week, surprising analysts who had expected a build instead.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose $1.20, or 2.7 percent, to $46.72 per barrel by 10:36 a.m. EDT (1436 GMT). U.S. crude's West Texas Intermediate futures CLc1 gained $1 to $45.66.

(Reporting By Barani Krishnan Editing by W Simon)