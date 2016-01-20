Traders work at the stock exchange with the share price index DAX board pictured in background in Frankfurt, Germany, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

LONDON MSCI's benchmark global stock index, which covers 46 countries, entered a technical 'bear market' on Wednesday, as its fall since an all-time peak back in April 2015 reached 20 percent.

The All-Country World Index as it is formally known has dropped more than 12 percent since the start of the 2016 alone, driven by fears about a slump in oil markets and a slowdown in economic growth in countries such as China.

Analysts traditional term a 20 percent drop in assets like equities a 'bear market' reflecting a view that the dominate trend in the market is downwards, rather than simply a correction during a longer-term upward move.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Karin Strohecker)