Sony lifts annual profit estimate on lower amortization costs
TOKYO Japan's Sony Corp raised its operating profit estimate for the year ended March 31 thanks to lower amortization costs for its financial services segment.
Contract chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc has appointed former Motorola Mobility chief Sanjay Jha as CEO, as it prepares to invest $9 billion to $10 billion over the next two years on next-generation semiconductor manufacturing.
Jha, an industry veteran who presided over Motorola's sale to Google Inc, replaces Ajit Manocha, who was appointed CEO in mid-2011 but now reverts to serving as an adviser to Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Investment Company, GlobalFoundries' owner.
Some in the industry had speculated that Jha would be tapped to run Intel, a job that ultimately went to Brian Krzanich. At GlobalFoundries, Jha will spearhead the chip company's build-out of a leading-edge facility in Malta, New York, plus upgrades to facilities in Singapore and Germany.
GlobalFoundries competes against leading contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, which is also investing heavily in technology to make smaller and costlier integrated circuits.
Growth has slowed for the global semiconductor industry as PC sales sputter and consumers switch to mobile devices. But ATIC executives say contract chip manufacturers will continue to grow at a double-digit pace as more firms outsource production.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON Music streaming service Spotify said on Thursday it has renewed a nine-year-old licensing deal with independent digital agency Merlin that has proven essential to its enduring appeal to dedicated music fans even as it has become more mainstream.