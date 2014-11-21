Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
Mergers and acquisition deals announced so far this year have topped $3 trillion, the highest since 2007, helped by mega deals in the healthcare, energy and power sectors.
The total value of deals globally jumped about 48 percent to $3.06 trillion as of Nov. 20, compared with the same period last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) retained its No. 1 position as M&A adviser with deals worth $877 billion, followed by JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) with $651 billion and Citigroup Inc (C.N) with $633 billion.
Morgan Stanley (MS.N) slipped to the fifth position from third last year.
The M&A market, which was the doldrums following the financial crisis, got a lift from a resurgent stock market and growing confidence among cash-rich companies.
The $66.4 billion bid for Allergan Inc (AGN.N) by Actavis PLC ACT.N this week more than doubled the total value of deals in the healthcare sector to $364 billion.
Halliburton Co's (HAL.N) plans to buy smaller rival Baker Hughes Inc (BHI.N) for about $38.5 billion raised the value of deals in the energy sector by 68 percent to $516.3 billion.
Other notable deals include Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) $45.2 billion bid for rival Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N.
The United States led the way with about $1.41 trillion worth of deals, up 58 percent compared with last year.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
