Spinal implant manufacturer Globus Medical Inc priced its public offering of 8.3 million Class A common shares at $12 per share, the low end of its expected price range, according to an underwriter.

Globus Medical sold about 2.1 million shares, while selling stockholders offered the rest.

Earlier in the day, the company cut the size of the offering to 8.3 million shares and the expected price range to $12 to $13 per share.

Audubon, Pennsylvania-based Globus Medical had earlier expected to sell 11.8 million shares in a price range of $16 to $18 per share.

Shares of the company, which makes and commercializes products for patients with spine disorders, are expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday under the symbol "GMED".

Globus Medical intends to use the proceeds from the offering to expand its sales and for investments in research and development.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Piper Jaffray are among the underwriters of the offering.

