LONDON Gloo Networks, a shell technology company set up to acquire struggling media assets, has named the boss of Vivendi as its chairman, underlining the seriousness of the new firm's ambitions.

Listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in August, Gloo intends to acquire and operate consumer brands in the media sector with an enterprise value in the range of 250 million pounds ($379 million) to 1 billion pounds.

The company is looking to turn around media brands that have struggled to benefit from the structural change brought by the internet.

Arnaud de Puyfontaine, the chief executive of the French media group Vivendi, will take on the role of non-executive chairman with immediate effect, providing strategic direction.

"I am delighted to be joining Gloo Networks at this critical stage in the company's development, and when the structural changes in the media industry are generating a wealth of opportunities," he said.

Gloo raised an initial 30 million pounds from investors and is looking for targets in the United States, Europe and Britain. It is backed by asset management and corporate finance group Marwyn and other investors such as Invesco, Standard Life, Ruffer and City Financial.

