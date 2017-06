The logo of General Motors' Opel AG Belgian unit is pictured at its assembly plant in Antwerp November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

EISENACH, Germany General Motors Co's (GM.N) European division Opel is not up for sale, Steve Girsky, vice chairman of the U.S. car maker, said on Thursday.

Parent GM will continue to invest in Ruesselsheim-based Opel, Girsky, who is also head of Opel's supervisory board, said at an event at the company's Eisenach, Germany-based plant.

(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Andreas Cremer)