How one U.S. state is leading the charge to dismantle Obamacare
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
Nutritional products retailer GNC Holdings Inc said it was suspending sales of all products manufactured by USPlabs LLC after the U.S. Justice Department filed criminal charges on USPlabs.
"We have no reason to believe that there are any health and safety issues with respect to any USPlabs products currently sold by GNC, it is in the best interest of our customers to suspend the sale of the company's products pending further review," GNC said in a statement on Thursday.
The U.S. Department of Justice filed criminal charges on Tuesday against USPlabs, which sold the workout supplement Jack3d, and against six of its executives for the unlawful sale of nutritional supplements.
USPlabs could not be reached immediately for a comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
Debra Bright said she battled for years with mental illness and addiction to pain pills and other drugs that were all too easy to find where she lives in West Virginia, one of the states hardest hit by the country's opiate epidemic.