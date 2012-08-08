Private equity firm Patron Capital said it ended takeover talks with Goals Soccer Centres Plc (GOAL.L) and would not make an offer for the British operator of recreational football centres.

Last month, Goals Soccer Centres, which runs over 42 five-a-side football centres in the United Kingdom, accepted a 73.1 million pound ($114.40 million) buyout offer from the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, one of Canada's biggest pension funds.

At the time, Patron was also in talks with Goals Soccer and had said it was considering its options. Patron Capital approached Goals in early July but their talks did not result in a formal offer.

Patron Capital, which owns British five-a-side football company Powerleague, had until August 13 to make a counter bid.

The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan — better known simply as Teachers' — offered 144 pence a share for Goals Soccer.

Goals Soccer shares, which have risen about 33 percent since first receiving an approach from Teachers' in April, were down about 4 percent at 143 pence at 1257 GMT on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)