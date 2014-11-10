A passenger uses a wireless tablet on an American Airlines airplane, which is equipped with Gogo Inflight Internet service, enroute from Miami to New York December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

In-flight internet services provider Gogo Inc posted a bigger quarterly loss as it spent more on expanding its services, sending its shares down 7 percent in premarket trading.

Gogo has been spending more on international expansions, connectivity fees and regulatory approvals.

"We... announced airline partnerships with Virgin Atlantic and Vietnam Airlines, signed agreements with Air Canada and AeroMexico," Chief Executive Michael Small said in a statement.

Gogo also said cash capital expenditure rose 21 percent to $29.8 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, as the company spent on building a headquarter for its business aviation unit and bought a test plane.

The company lowered its full-year capital expenditure forecast to $100 million-$120 million from its prior estimate of $105 million-$125 million.

Operating expenses rose 24 percent.

Net loss widened to $24.9 million, or 29 cents per share, from $18.7 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 26 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 22 percent to $104 million, above the average analyst estimate of $103.7 million.

Gogo's shares had closed at $16.64 on the Nasdaq on Friday. The stock had lost about one third of their value this year.

