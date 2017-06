LONDON Chinese gold demand is expected to grow 1 percent this year to a record high of around 860 tonnes, the global head of metals at consultancy Thomson Reuters GFMS said on Thursday, with both jewellery and investment sales rising.

That rise means China will overtake India as the world's biggest consumer of gold for the first time on a yearly basis, Philip Klapwijk told the online Reuters Global Gold Forum.

(Reporting by Jan Harvey)