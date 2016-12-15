BUZZ-Taiwan's Formosa could shut crude unit in July
** Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp could shut one of three crude units for repairs in July, but the date is only tentative and not finalised, says company spokesman
U.S. GOLD FUTURES FELL $25.2, OR 2.17 PERCENT, TO $1,138.5 PER OUNCE AT 0025 GMT
** Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp could shut one of three crude units for repairs in July, but the date is only tentative and not finalised, says company spokesman
(Repeating to add SBI Global Factor and Muthoot Fin Primary CP deals.) May 16 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------