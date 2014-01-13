BEVERLY HILLS, California "American Hustle" won the Golden Globe award on Sunday for the best comedy or musical film, one of the top film prizes at the annual Hollywood award show.

"American Hustle," directed by David O. Russell and starring Christian Bale and Amy Adams, tells the story of 1970s scam artists turned FBI informants who help the bureau ensnare politicians in a corruption sting.

The Golden Globes, handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were awarded at a star-studded dinner in Beverly Hills.

