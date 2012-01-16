Sony unveils new 'Spider-man' game at E3 expo
LOS ANGELES Sony unveiled a new "Spider-man" game for its Playstation video console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES Following is a list of winners on Sunday at the Golden Globe Awards, which annually is among the most-watched Hollywood honors programs and a precursor to the Oscars. Winners are grouped into separate categories for film and television.
FILM
DRAMA
"The Descendants"
ACTOR IN A DRAMA
George Clooney, "The Descendants"
ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Meryl Streep, "The Iron Lady"
MUSICAL OR COMEDY
"The Artist"
ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Jean Dujardin, "The Artist"
ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Michelle Williams, "My Week With Marilyn"
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Christopher Plummer, "Beginners"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Octavia Spencer, "The Help"
DIRECTOR
Martin Scorsese, "Hugo"
SCREENPLAY
Woody Allen, "Midnight in Paris"
ORIGINAL SCORE
Ludovic Bource, "The Artist"
ORIGINAL SONG
"Masterpiece" from the film, "W.E."
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
"The Adventures of Tintin"
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
"A Separation," Iran
TELEVISION
DRAMA SERIES
"Homeland"
ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Kelsey Grammer, "Boss"
ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Claire Danes, "Homeland"
COMEDY SERIES
"Modern Family"
ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Matt LeBlanc, "Episodes"
ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Laura Dern, "Enlightened"
TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES
"Downton Abbey"
ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Idris Elba, "Luther"
ACTRESS IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Kate Winslet, "Mildred Pierce"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Jessica Lange, "American Horror Story"
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Morgan Freeman
