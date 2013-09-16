The Goldman Sachs logo is displayed on a post above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) has named R. Martin Chavez to become its new chief information officer once current CIO Steven Scopellite, a 28-year veteran of its technology group, retires at year-end, according to internal memos.

Chavez is co-chief operating officer of the Wall Street bank's equities business. He is known for his technological and analytical skill, having overseen the creation in the 1990s of an internal software platform that is now called Marquee, but was first called "Marty.

He joined Goldman in 1993 as a senior energy "strat" - internal parlance for a quantitative analyst. In addition to overseeing the bank's technology as CIO, he will also share responsibility for overseeing the quantitative analysts' group.

"As markets and regulations evolve, Marty will lead our efforts to ensure that we deploy effective and innovative technology to address our clients' needs," said the memo, signed by Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein, Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn and Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz.

In another memo, Goldman also said it will promote Don Duet and Paul Walker to co-heads of technology, reporting to Chavez, who will in turn report into Chief Administrative Officer Jeffrey Schroeder. Duet most recently served as chief operating officer of Goldman's technology division, while Walker has been global head of risk and strategy for prime services since 2012.

A spokesman confirmed the memos' contents.

Changes to Goldman's technology leadership come as Wall Street undergoes sweeping technological changes in response to new regulations, as well as pressure to cut costs while maintaining quality and service.

As a result, the banks have been spending billions of dollars to upgrade technology allowing more trading to take place electronically. For instance, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), the largest U.S. bank, spends $8 billion a year, or about 12 percent of its annual expenses, on systems and technology alone.

Goldman's moves come after a spurt of technological woes costs banks, brokers and exchanges millions of dollars.

In August, Goldman itself lost tens of millions of dollars on a series of erroneous equity options trades that rattled the market. Four employees were put on leave as a result of the embarrassing error, which stemmed from a problem with new code.

Chavez holds a biochemistry degree from Harvard University, as well as a master's degree in computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a doctorate in medical information sciences from Stanford University. He took a hiatus from Goldman from 1997 until 2005, during which time he founded two technology companies and headed energy derivatives at Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX.

He became a managing director upon returning to Goldman and was named partner in 2006. He sits on the bank's management committee and on its Steering Committee on Regulatory Reform, which coordinates the bank's response to new regulations. Chavez also represents Goldman as a director of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association.

Scopellite joined Goldman in 1986 as a software engineer and has been a chief information officer since 2007. He was named managing director in 1998 and partner in 2000.

(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Leslie Gevirtz)