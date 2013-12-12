Schlumberger says bought stake in rig firm Borr Drilling
OSLO Schlumberger , the world's top oil services provider, has bought a stake in upstart rig operator Borr Drilling .
HONG KONG Goldman Sachs (GS.N) has agreed to provide a $120 million pre-IPO loan to Shanghai-based warehouse developer e-Shang, co-founded by U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus WP.UL, e-Shang said on Thursday.
Warburg has also raised its total investment to $200 million in the company it helped establish in 2011 with two local entrepreneurs.
Warehouse investing is on the rise in China, attracting private equity and property companies as the economy shifts to a consumption model and e-commerce drives demand for storage space.
E-Shang, which has 1 million square meters of completed and ongoing projects, intends to go public "in the next few years," the statement said.
The firm provides warehousing and logistics services across Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou, as well as in second-tier cities.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Matt Driskill)
TEL AVIV Strauss Coffee has agreed to buy back a 25.1 percent stake in the company held by buyout firm TPG Capital Management for 257 million euros ($279 million), its parent company Strauss Group said on Tuesday.
HONG KONG Acquisitive Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is in talks to buy a controlling stake in the owner of the publisher of Forbes magazine, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.