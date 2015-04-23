Pentair to spin off its electrical business
Manufacturer Pentair Plc said on Tuesday it would spin off its electrical business into a separate publicly traded company to focus on its core business, which makes water treatment equipment.
NEW YORK Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) Asset Management plans to acquire the Pacific Global Advisors solutions business from Pacific Life Insurance Co PACLIB.UL, the company said on Thursday.
The business provides investment and risk management services to institutional investors and has assets under supervision of more than $18 billion. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has told Western Digital Corp not to interfere in the sale of its prized chip unit, rejecting claims it has breached a joint venture contract and threatening legal action.