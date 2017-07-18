Goldman’s compass points in wrong direction

A Goldman Sachs sign is displayed inside the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 18, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Who cares about a few bad weeks in fixed-income markets? JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon raised the reasonable question last week. The answer is Lloyd Blankfein at rival Wall Street firm Goldman Sachs, which on Tuesday reported a 40 percent year-on-year slump in revenue from trading bonds, currencies and commodities. Goldman’s market compass is a little off, and investors may soon expect Blankfein to fix it more quickly.

The quarter to June was the second in a row in which the $90 billion financial group run has been out-traded by its peers. While others warned that the period would be less good than a year earlier – basically because fewer freaky things happened in the market – JPMorgan and Citigroup reported revenue shrinkage in their equivalent divisions less than half as severe as Goldman’s.

They may be less exposed to commodities or benefit more from steady corporate business rather than hedge funds. And swings in markets can have a bigger impact on Goldman because it lacks a large commercial banking business. Last quarter, the firm’s dire fixed-income performance was offset by strong equities trading and a $1.2 billion slug of revenue from equity investments Goldman holds on its own book.

Over time, the firm’s exposure to volatile fixed-income trading will become more muted. In the most recent quarter FICC, as it’s known, made up around 15 percent of net revenue, against 24 percent in the second quarter of 2016. Blankfein’s push into retail banking is still in its infancy, but the 20 percent-plus returns on equity that other consumer lenders manage – more than twice what Goldman reported last quarter – suggest that’s a promising new direction.

Targeting less flighty corporate clients and longer-term asset managers may also muffle some of the noise, though that will take time too. Of course, that will also dampen Goldman’s traditionally unmatched ability to ping back dramatically when markets do.

That ping-back potential – referred to in analyst-speak as operating leverage – is a big part of Goldman’s investment appeal. It helps explain why the bank trades at 1.1 times its estimated book value a year from now, according to Eikon. The implication is that investors believe Goldman can push its return on equity well into double digits. As Dimon at JPMorgan suggested, a few bad trading weeks needn’t change their minds. But a couple more uninspiring quarters might.