NEW YORK Goldman Sachs (GS.N) said it struck a deal to acquire a mutual fund specializing in dividend-paying stocks, citing investor demand for income-generating strategies to sustain them in turbulent, no-growth markets.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management will buy Dividend Growth Advisors LLC's $153 million Rising Dividend Growth Fund ICRDX.O for an undisclosed sum. It is the second acquisition announced this year by the division, which historically has preferred to build up its business internally,

With the acquisition, Goldman will now offer its first dividend-growth stock fund, an indication of growing customer demand for safety and income over risk.

The investment bank and trading giant intends to re-brand the fund as Goldman Sachs Rising Dividend Growth Fund. DGA executives will continue to manage the portfolio.

The deal is subject to approval by the fund's shareholders, who will vote in the first quarter.

"We continue to see significant client demand for equity income products," James McNamara, president of Goldman Sachs Funds, said in a statement.

DGA's managers invest in companies that have paid dividends at an increasing rate, averaging 10 percent a year, for at least 10 years. The price of the fund's shares is up 1.2 percent this year, but it pays a yield of 1.9 percent.

The Ridgeland, South Carolina-based firm managed $750 million as of October 31, including the $153 million dividend-only fund. DGA will continue to manage money and serve as sub-adviser to the fund it is selling to Goldman.

Lipper said the fund's performance, for the past five years, ranked seventh out of 205 similar funds.

The last decade has generated little in terms of stock price growth, which makes dividends all the more important in generating higher total returns. Razor-thin interest rates, meanwhile, have made high-yielding stocks attractive relative to Treasuries and other bonds.

While U.S. fund investors overall have withdrawn a net $73.6 billion from domestic stock funds this year, equity-income funds focused on dividend-paying stocks had net inflows of $19 billion, according to Lipper.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management managed $821 billion of mutual funds, hedge funds and other assets at the end of September. It manages $190 billion in mutual funds sold through third-party brokerages and investment advisers.

The division has announced four acquisitions in the past eight years, most recently its agreement in March to buy India's Benchmark Asset Management Co, an exchange-traded fund provider with $700 million under management.

Goldman also purchased 26 AXA Enterprise Funds in 2007 from French insurance giant AXA (AXAF.PA), and in 2006 it bought $3 billion of investment funds from insurer Allmerica Financial, now known as Hanover Insurance Group (THG.N).

And in 2003, Goldman acquired a $6 billion U.S. money manager, Ayco Company LP, for its private wealth management business.

(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone in New York and Aaron Pressman in Boston; edited by Matthew Goldstein, Gunna Dickson and John Wallace)