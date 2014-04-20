Michelle Wie claimed her first LPGA win on American soil on Saturday, coming from four strokes behind to win the LOTTE Championship in her home state of Hawaii.

The 24-year-old American fired a five-under 67 at Ko Olina Golf Club in the final round to storm past third round leader Angela Stanford, finishing with a two-stroke advantage on 14-under 274.

Stanford's 73 left her at 12-under with South Korea's Inbee Park third at 11-under.

The victory was Wie's third of her career but first in America and first since the Canadian Open in 2010.

With a boisterous home crowd cheering her on Wie found herself tied for the lead through eight holes before she gained control with a 10-foot birdie on the 12th.

Another birdie on the following hole opened up the cushion she maintained for her long-awaited home win.

"I'm just having fun out there," Wie said. "I had a blast.

"It was definitely the most consistent I have played this week, especially with the tough conditions.

"I just did a really good job of staying in the present and not getting too far ahead (of myself)."

