Martin Kaymer of Germany lifts his trophy after winning the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament in Pinehurst, North Carolina, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

PINEHURST North Carolina Factbox on Germany's Martin Kaymer who won his second major title with an eight-shot victory at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort, North Carolina on Sunday:

* Born Dec. 28, 1984, in Dusseldorf, Germany.

MAGICAL 59

* Turned professional in 2005, and shot a 59 on the Satellite EPD Tour before joining the European Challenge Tour in 2006 where he triumphed twice.

* Made a brilliant debut on the European Tour in 2007, recording four top-10 finishes on the way to landing rookie-of-the-year honours, the first for a German.

* Clinched his maiden European Tour victory wire-to-wire at the 2008 Abu Dhabi Golf Championship and followed up later that year by winning the BMW International Open on home soil to break into the world's top 50.

* Enjoyed further European Tour success in 2009 at the French Open and Scottish Open but was sidelined for two months late in the season after breaking four bones in his foot while go-karting.

WORLD RANKING CLIMB

* Victory at the 2010 Abu Dhabi Golf Championship lifted him to a career-high sixth in the world rankings and put him well on track to securing a maiden spot on the European Ryder Cup team in October.

* Became only the second German, after Bernhard Langer, to win a major title with a playoff victory over American Bubba Watson in the 2010 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits.

* Won the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship for a third time in four years in early 2011 and became world number one in February after reaching the final of the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, where he lost to England's Luke Donald.

* Clinched his first World Golf Championships title at the end of 2011, storming through the field with a closing 63 to win the HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

* Endured a frustrating run for much of 2012 while working on his swing to develop a draw but gained a vital confidence boost in September when he sank a five-foot par putt on the 18th green to beat American Steve Stricker and ensure that Europe retained the Ryder Cup.

* Landed the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa in late 2012 to make a long-awaited return to the winner's circle.

* Claimed his second title on the PGA Tour by one shot at the prestigious Players Championship in May 2014 then, just one month later, capped a week of dominant golf by landing his second major crown with an eight-stroke victory at the U.S. Open.

