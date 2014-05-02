World number six Jason Day has pulled out of next week's Players Championship due to a thumb injury that has sidelined him for most of the past two months.

Day has played only once – at the Masters, where he tied for 20th - since winning the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship in February.

The 26-year-old Australian had his left thumb put in a cast after last month's Masters in an effort to speed up the ligament healing process.

"Day suffered a slight setback while playing the Masters and the thumb has been a bit slow to heal," Day's agent said in a statement. "He is still a few weeks away from resuming normal golf activities."

The May 8-11 Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Florida, is the PGA Tour's flagship event.

