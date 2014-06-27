Jun 27, 2014; Bethesda, MD, USA; Oliver Goss hits his second shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament at Congressional Country Club - Blue Course. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

While Tiger Woods faced an uphill battle to make the cut, Australian Oliver Goss surged into a share of the early lead in the second round of the Quicken Loans National in Bethesda, Maryland on Friday.

Competing in only his second PGA Tour event as a professional, the 20-year-old scrambled superbly as he piled up five birdies to card a flawless five-under-par 66 on a difficult Congressional Country Club layout bristling with thick rough.

Goss, who missed the cut at last week's Travelers Championship, posted a six-under total of 136 to end the round level with fellow Australian Marc Leishman (66).

Swede Freddie Jacobson (71) and Americans Morgan Hoffmann (68) and Billy Horschel (68) were knotted at four under, one stroke better than former U.S. Open champion Justin Rose of England, who fired a six-birdie 65.

Woods, playing his first tournament in three months after recovering from back surgery, was among the late starters and needed to improve on his opening 74 to ensure his progress into the third round.

Goss hit only four of 14 fairways on Friday but used his recovery skills to the full as he reached 14 of 18 greens in regulation to move joint top in the early running.

"I don't think I hit one fairway until the 11th ... but I scrambled my way pretty good today," Goss told PGA Tour Radio. "I was able to get it up and down (for par) every time I missed the green.

"It's only my second week as a pro and being on the top of the leaderboard, it just gives you a boost of confidence."

Having missed the cut in his previous start on the PGA Tour, Goss came into this week "open-minded" about his prospects.

"I didn't really have too many expectations," said the 20-year-old from Fremantle in Western Australia, who turned professional after missing the cut at the U.S. Open in Pinehurst earlier this month.

"After last week, I was a little bit disappointed but I came here pretty fresh and open-minded, just see what happened. And I'm on top of the leaderboard. I couldn't be more pleased."

Overnight leader Greg Chalmers of Australia, who had seized a one-shot lead after opening with a 66, was also among the late starters on Friday.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)