Sharp frosts damage French wine production
BORDEAUX Sharp spring frosts are damaging production in some of France's most famous winemaking regions, including Champagne, Bordeaux and Burgundy, posing a threat to growers' incomes.
Tiger Woods' recovery from back surgery was quicker than expected but he said he probably would not have returned at this week's Quicken Loans National event in Maryland unless it benefited his charity foundation.
"If this wasn't the foundation and the impact that we can have on kids, I probably would not," the 14-times major winner told reporters at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda on Tuesday about ending his three-month absence.
"Our goal was the British Open (next month). I healed extremely fast thanks to my physios and my nutrition. All the different things that we did...have allowed me to get to this point."
Woods said he did not think he was coming back too soon.
"I'm going to get stronger as time goes on," he said, "the risk is minimal."
(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York, editing by Tony Jimenez)
BORDEAUX Sharp spring frosts are damaging production in some of France's most famous winemaking regions, including Champagne, Bordeaux and Burgundy, posing a threat to growers' incomes.
GUADALAJARA, Mexico Born at the turn of the past century, Maria Felix is old enough to remember the Mexican Revolution but too old to get the bank card needed to collect her monthly 1,200 pesos ($63) welfare payment for the elderly.