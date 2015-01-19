U.S. golfer Tiger Woods sits on a snow bike during the women's World Cup Super-G skiing race in Cortina D'Ampezzo January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Tiger Woods lost a front tooth after being hit in the face by a video camera while watching girlfriend Lindsey Vonn take a record 63rd World Cup Alpine ski win in Italy on Monday, according to his agent.

The former world number one surprised Vonn when he turned up in the resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo for the Super-G race but caused more of a stir when photographs showed a gap where his tooth had been.

"During a crush of photographers at the awards' podium at the World Cup event in Italy, a media member with a shoulder-mounted video camera pushed and surged towards the stage, turned and hit Tiger Woods in the mouth," the golfer's agent told USA Today.

"Woods's tooth was knocked out by the incident," added Mark Steinberg.

Woods, who was limited to nine tournaments last year due to back issues, said earlier this month that he will make his season debut at the Jan.29-Feb. 1 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Alan Baldwin)