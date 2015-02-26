Comcast, Charter announce wireless partnership
Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc on Monday announced a wireless partnership, as the cable providers seek to add more services in a bid to reduce customer churn.
Google Inc said it will allow some Google Play users to see advertisements for apps in the coming weeks.
Users will see ads from a pilot group of app developers who are already running ads on Google search, the company said in a blog post.
Google's advertising revenue has come under pressure as more consumers access its services on smartphones and tablets, where ad rates are typically lower.
The growing popularity of mobile devices has made Facebook Inc a greater threat in the battle for advertisers. The social network reported in January that mobile ads on its network doubled in the fourth quarter.
Google's shares were up about 2 percent at $557.16 in afternoon trading.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK Comcast Corp launched a new cloud-based service on Monday that allows users to control and monitor their Wi-Fi usage as the largest cable provider in the U.S. looks for ways to boost consumer loyalty in its broadband business.