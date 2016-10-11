A 3D printed Android logo is seen in front of a displayed cyber code in this illustration taken March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

SEOUL Head of South Korea's antitrust regulator said the agency will closely examine whether Google's agreements with handset manufacturers on the U.S. firm's Android mobile operating system limits market competition.

Jeong Jae-chan, chairman of the Korea Fair Trade Commission, said the agency will re-examine anti-competition issues over Google's policies on the Android platform but did not elaborate on specifics.

The agency said in August it was looking into whether the U.S. firm, whose corporate parent is Alphabet Inc., has violated South Korean anti-competition laws but did not elaborate on what potential charges might be brought against Google.

