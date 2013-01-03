Microsoft's Skype draws inspiration from Snapchat in big redesign
SAN FRANCISCO You can add Skype to the growing list of services copying features straight from Snapchat.
WASHINGTON Regulators on Thursday closed a long-running investigation of Google with a relatively mild agreement that is likely to disappoint rivals and critics of the Web search giant.
Under the agreement, Google agreed to end the practice of "scraping" reviews and other data from rivals' websites for its own products, and to allow advertisers to export data to independently evaluate advertising campaigns, the Federal Trade Commission said.
FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz said Google also agreed to license standard patents on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms.
(This version of the story has been corrected to fix spelling of Leibowitz in paragraph 3)
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Leslie Adler and Phil Berlowitz)
SAN FRANCISCO You can add Skype to the growing list of services copying features straight from Snapchat.
Tesla Inc said it entered into agreements with the holders of some of its notes with principal amount of about $144.8 million to exchange 1.16 million of the company's shares.