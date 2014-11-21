Twitter partners with Bloomberg for streaming TV news: WSJ
Twitter Inc is partnering with Bloomberg Media for a round-the-clock streaming television news service on the social networking platform, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO The European Parliament is preparing to call for the separation of search engines from other commercial services to ensure a level playing field for the Internet industry, according to a draft motion seen by Reuters on Friday, presenting a threat to leading search engine Google Inc.
The draft motion does not mention any specific search engines, though Google is by far the dominant search provider in Europe. Earlier on Friday, the Financial Times cited a draft motion as calling for a break-up of Google.
The motion seen by Reuters "calls on the Commission to consider proposals with the aim of unbundling search engines from other commercial services as one potential long-term solution" to leveling the competitive playing field.
SAN FRANCISCO Airbnb and the city of San Francisco have settled a lawsuit over a local ordinance that had forbidden the home-rental company from taking bookings from hosts who have not registered their homes.