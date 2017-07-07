FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google says its service disruption issue resolved
July 7, 2017 / 12:38 AM / in 2 days

Google says its service disruption issue resolved

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A Google Drive and Youtube logo is seen during Google I/O Conference at Moscone Center in San Francisco, California June 28, 2012.Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Some of Alphabet Inc's Google services including, Admin Console, Calendar and Hangouts, suffered some service disruption on Thursday but the outages have now been resolved, according to Google service status page.

The status page also said that "the problem with Google Drive should be resolved." (bit.ly/2tvD8wI)

Earlier on Thursday reports of an issue with Google services were being investigated. Google Drive faced a similar disruption issue early in January this year.

Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

