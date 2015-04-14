Bitcoin surges to all-time high above $1,700
NEW YORK Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
BRUSSELS EU competition regulators will not have a formal antitrust charge sheet against Google ready for Wednesday and it could still take several months to draw up, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager is expected to announce on Wednesday that she is preparing a formal charge sheet setting out her concerns with the U.S. company's alleged abuse of its dominant position in Internet search, the Wall Street Journal and Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
TripAdvisor Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, but shares rose after the travel review website operator said absolute U.S. revenue per hotel shopper recovered to levels seen before the roll out of its instant booking feature in early 2014.