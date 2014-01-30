Trading firm Virtu Financial to buy KCG for about $1.4 billion
Virtu Financial Inc said it would buy rival KCG Holdings Inc in a $1.4 billion deal that brings together two major U.S. electronic trading and market-making firms.
BEIJING Lenovo Group Ltd has no urgent need to go back to the debt markets to raise cash for its acquisition of Google Inc's Motorola handset division, the Chinese company's chief financial officer said on Thursday.
Wong Waiming also told a media briefing that the company had $3 billion cash on hand last year and the total capital outlay for the Motorola deal and Lenovo's acquisition of IBM's low-end server business, announced last week, was about $2.8 billion.
The Motorola acquisition is China's largest-ever tech deal as Lenovo buys its way into a heavily competitive U.S. handset market dominated by Apple Inc.
(Reporting by Matthew Miller; Editing by Matt Driskill)
Virtu Financial Inc said it would buy rival KCG Holdings Inc in a $1.4 billion deal that brings together two major U.S. electronic trading and market-making firms.
SHANGHAI Bitauto Holdings Ltd has raised around $1 billion from Tencent Holdings Ltd , Baidu Inc and JD.com Inc to date as it seeks to develop China's largest online car financing platform, its chief told Reuters on Thursday.