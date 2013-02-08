Tesla to exchange certain notes for about $395 million in shares
Tesla Inc said it entered into agreements with the holders of some of its notes with principal amount of about $144.8 million to exchange 1.16 million of the company's shares.
SAN FRANCISCO Google Inc Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt is selling roughly 42 percent of his stake in the Internet search company over the coming year, Google announced on Friday.
Schmidt will sell 3.2 million shares of Class A common stock through a stock trading plan, Google said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The plan, which Google said would give Schmidt "individual asset diversification and liquidity," allows Schmidt to spread trades out over a period of one year to reduce the market impact.
Schmidt, who served as Google's Chief Executive until 2011, currently owns roughly 7.6 million shares of Class A and Class B common stock. The shares represent 2.3 percent of Google's outstanding stock and roughly 8.2 percent of the voting power of Google's stock.
Shares of Google, which finished Friday's session at a new closing high of $785.37, were down $2.21 in after hours trading.
(Reporting By Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
TORONTO BlackBerry Ltd shares jumped as much as 10 percent on Thursday, extending recent gains after an influential investment firm said the Canadian technology company's stock could double as a multiyear turnaround effort starts to show fruit.