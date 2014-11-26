GoPro Inc's founder and CEO Nick Woodman holds a GoPro camera as he celebrates GoPro Inc's IPO at the Nasdaq Market Site in New York City, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wearable camera maker GoPro Inc (GPRO.O) is developing its own line of consumer drones, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The multi-rotor helicopters, priced between $500 and $1,000, will go on sale late next year, the Journal said.

GoPro was not immediately available for comment.

The company already provides the cameras used in many drones.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)