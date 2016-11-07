MEXICO CITY A large snake was found slithering inside the passenger cabin of an Aeromexico flight en route to Mexico City on Sunday and the plane was given priority to land there.

In a video posted online, the green snake can be seen inching along near an overhead luggage compartment before slipping and dangling from its tail, scaring passengers.

Aeromexico said air traffic controllers gave the plane, en route to the capital from the northern city of Torreon, priority to land after the snake was detected, but it was not considered an emergency landing.

The company said it was working to determine how the reptile entered the cabin.

