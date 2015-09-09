Celebrities from the worlds of music, film and sports turned out for the GQ Men of the Year Awards, hosted by Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson, at London's Royal Opera House on Tuesday night.

Grammy Award winner Sam Smith picked up the "Ciroc Solo Artist" award, just hours after announcing he had recorded the theme tune for the upcoming James Bond film "SPECTRE".

Other winners included rocker Keith Richards, racing driver Lewis Hamilton, actor Will Ferrell and singer Lionel Richie.