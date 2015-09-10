Lion cubs born in Chile after world first veterinary procedure
SANTIAGO Two baby lion cubs were presented to the public at a zoo in Chile on Thursday, born after a pioneering veterinary procedure that involved a reversed vasectomy of their father.
Big names from the world of music, sport and film descended on the GQ Men of the Year awards in London on Tuesday.
Blur bassist Alex James made an awkward red carpet faux pas when he mistook Lionel Richie for Lionel Messi.
He joked the former Commodores star was his new friend.
NEW YORK Legendary singer Tony Bennett may have left his heart in San Francisco, but the native New Yorker was in his hometown on Wednesday celebrating his long, prolific career as a singer and a painter.