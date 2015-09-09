Faulty new UK one-pound coins fetching a mint on eBay
LONDON Sharp-eyed collectors have spotted slight flaws in some of Britain's new, ultra-secure one-pound coins and have been trying to sell them online for up to 5,000 times their face value.
Will Ferrell arrived at the GQ Men of The Year Awards as his usual comedic self on Tuesday night, joking about why he would receive such an accolade.
"For spreading cheer and goodwill," the actor and comedian told Reuters. The "Anchorman" and "Elf" actor picked up the award for comedian of the year.
LONDON Anna Wintour, the British-born editor of U.S. Vogue, was made a dame by Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Friday for services to fashion and journalism.