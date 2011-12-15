WASHINGTON Antitrust regulators have filed a complaint seeking to stop Graco Inc's (GGG.N) planned buy of rival ITW Finishing LLC, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.

The two companies are among only three in the United States to make equipment that applies paint and other liquid finishes to a broad range of manufactured goods, the FTC said in announcing the challenge.

The FTC said that it had filed an internal complaint to stop the deal, and would file a separate complaint with a U.S. court in Washington seeking a temporary halt to the transaction.

The FTC complaint said that Graco and ITW were dominant suppliers of some industrial painting equipment, with Exel North America a distant third.

ITW Finishing LLC is currently owned by Illinois Tool Works (ITW.N). The value of the deal was $650 million, the FTC said.

"Liquid finishing equipment is critical to manufacturers. Only three significant competitors sell and service it in North America, with Graco Inc. and ITW together dominating this field," said Richard Feinstein, director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition.

Spokespeople for the two companies were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Gary Hill)