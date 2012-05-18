HONG KONG Luxury jeweler Graff Diamonds, famous for its giant and rare gems, is forging ahead with a Hong Kong listing despite a sell-off that has rattled equity markets, setting a price range on Friday that would value the company at up to $4 billion.

The London-based jeweler, whose pieces have been worn by celebrities including Imelda Marcos and Oprah Winfrey, set an indicative price range of HK$25-HK$37 per share, according to two sources with knowledge of the plans.

This would value the 52-year-old company at $3-$4 billion.

Billionaire Laurence Graff, a self-made man who left school to take an apprenticeship in diamonds and founded the jeweler that bears his name, wants to raise $1 billion to expand his retail network in China and other emerging markets, and to bolster his position in the industry.

The company plans to sell $850 million of new shares and $150 million in existing shares, the sources said.

A company spokeswoman in Hong Kong declined to comment.

Graff is hoping to join Italian fashion house Prada SpA (1913.HK), luggage maker Samsonite (1910.HK), French cosmetics company L'Occitane (0973.HK) and other global brands that have listed in Hong Kong looking to tap booming consumer demand and rising wealth in Asia.

Luxury goods sales in China nearly tripled from 4.5 billion euros in 2007 to 12.9 billion in 2011, the company said in its preliminary offer prospectus, estimating Chinese customers account for around 20 percent of such consumption once spending outside their country is included.

Asia, where Graff has five of his 18 directly operated stores and plans to open another five this year, has gone from less than 13 percent of revenue for the company's retail arm in 2009 to more than 19 percent in 2011, it said in the prospectus.

But Graff is tapping equity markets after the worst start for IPOs in the Asia-Pacific region in about four years, with overall equity market activity down about a fifth from 2011.

The benchmark Hang Seng index .HSI is down 7.2 percent since May 7, when Graff executives, its bankers and advisers began meeting institutional investors and fund managers to gauge demand for the offering.

Luxury goods stocks have also slumped, with Chow Tai Fook (1929.HK) down about 16.6 percent over the period and Tiffany & Co. (TIF.N) falling 8.6 percent.

TOP 20

The company is betting on resilient demand for diamonds and high-end jewellery in coming years, its founder, one of Britain's richest men, said in November.

But its preliminary prospectus, filed with the Hong Kong exchange on Friday, showed it was reliant on a relatively small circle of high net worth individuals.

Last year 43.8 percent of its revenue came from its top 20 customers, with one individual alone making up 13.2 percent.

Graff, whose 49 London-based craftsmen produced 5,300 pieces of jewellery last year, is offering shares at a 2012 price-to-earnings multiple of 18 to 24 times, sources told Reuters.

By comparison, luxury fashion house Prada trades at a multiple of 20.4 and Hermes International SCA (HRMS.PA) at 41 times, while Tiffany & Co trades at 15 times and Hong Kong jeweler Chow Tai Fook at 12.5.

"I think for Graff we need a more reasonable P/E of around 15," said Terry Cheng, an analyst at Piper Jaffray in Hong Kong.

Other luxury goods IPOs this year, however, have fetched high valuations, with retailer Michael Kors (KORS.N) pricing its IPO at around 28 times 2012 earnings.

The Graff offering will be made up of 211-312 million shares, one of the sources said, and could rise by 15 percent with a greenshoe option to meet additional demand.

According to its prospectus, Graff had revenue of $755.6 million in the year ending December 2011 - up 22.5 percent on 2010 - $623.5 million of which came from its retail division.

It made a profit for the year of $120.1 million. Goldman Sachs, advising on the offering, estimates profit could grow at an annualized 31 percent from 2011 to 2014.

Credit Suisse Group CSGN.VX, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) were hired as joint global co-coordinators on the IPO. Rothschild is advising Graff on the transaction.

($1 = 7.7677 Hong Kong dollars)

(Additional reporting by Farah Master in Hong Kong and Kylie MacLellan and Clara Ferreira-Marques in London; Editing by Ryan Woo and David Hulmes)