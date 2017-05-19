Hinkley Point likely to be only new UK nuclear plant: SSE CEO
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.
FRANKFURT German financial watchdog Bafin will launch a routine investigation of market manipulation allegations against auto supplier Grammer (GMMG.DE), a spokeswoman for Bafin said in an e-mailed statement on Friday.
Grammer's biggest shareholder, Bosnia's Hastor family, had on Thursday accused the company of artificially depressing its own share price to allow a rival investor, China's Ningbo Jifeng (603997.SS), to build a stake.
"As is routine, we will look at that in terms of possible market manipulation," the Bafin spokeswoman said when asked about the Hastor allegations.
A Nuremberg court separately said on Friday it had lifted a temporary injunction on the exercise of a convertible bond, allowing Grammer to issue shares to Ningbo Jifeng.
Grammer management brought Ningbo Jifeng on board as a "white knight" against the Hastor family, which owns a stake of at least 20 percent in Grammer and has criticized Grammer's management.
India's Tata Motors Ltd said on Monday it had no plans to list its luxury British car brand Jaguar Land Rover after Bloomberg reported that the automaker was considering an initial public offering of the unit.