Following is a list of nominees in key categories for the 55th annual Grammy Awards, announced in Nashville on Wednesday. Winners will be announced on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"El Camino" - The Black Keys

"Some Nights" - fun.

"Babel" - Mumford & Sons

"Channel Orange" - Frank Ocean

"Blunderbuss" - Jack White

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Lonely Boy" - Black Keys

"Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" - Kelly Clarkson

"We Are Young" - fun. featuring Janelle Monae

"Somebody That I Used To Know" - Gotye featuring Kimbra

"Thinkin Bout You" - Frank Ocean

"We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" - Taylor Swift

BEST NEW ARTIST

Alabama Shakes

fun.

Hunter Hayes

The Lumineers

Frank Ocean

SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriter's award)

"The A Team" - Ed Sheeran, songwriter

"Adorn" - Miguel Pimentel, songwriter

"Call Me Maybe" - Tavish Crowe, Carly Rae Jepsen & Josh Ramsay, songwriters

"Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" - Jörgen Elofsson, David Gamson, Greg Kurstin & Ali Tamposi, songwriters

"We Are Young" - Jack Antonoff, Jeff Bhasker, Andrew Dost & Nate Ruess, songwriters

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

"Stronger" - Kelly Clarkson

"Ceremonials" - Florence and the Machine

"Some Nights" - fun.

"Overexposed" - Maroon 5

"The Truth About Love" - Pink

BEST ROCK ALBUM

"El Camino" - The Black Keys

"Mylo Xyloto" - Coldplay

"The 2nd Law" - Muse

"Wrecking Ball" - Bruce Springsteen

"Blunderbuss" - Jack White

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

"The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than The Driver Of The Screw And Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do" -Fiona Apple

"Biophilia" - Björk

"Making Mirrors" - Gotye

"Hurry Up, We're Dreaming" - M83

"Bad As Me" - Tom Waits

BEST R&B ALBUM

"Black Radio" - Robert Glasper Experiment

"Back To Love" - Anthony Hamilton

"Write Me Back" - R. Kelly

"Beautiful Surprise" - Tamia

"Open Invitation" - Tyrese

BEST RAP ALBUM

"Take Care" - Drake

"Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album, Pt. 1" - Lupe Fiasco

"Life Is Good" - Nas

"Undun" - The Roots

"God Forgives, I Don't" - Rick Ross

"Based On A T.R.U. Story" - 2 Chainz

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

"Uncaged" - Zac Brown Band

"Hunter Hayes" - Hunter Hayes

"Living For A Song: A Tribute To Hank Cochran" - Jamey Johnson

"Four The Record" - Miranda Lambert

"The Time Jumpers" - The Time Jumpers

