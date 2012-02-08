(L-R) Surviving Beach Boys members Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston, Mike Love, Brian Wilson and David Marks appear together for the first time in ten years on the rooftop of Capitol Records in Los Angeles, June 13, 2006. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

LOS ANGELES Iconic 1960s band The Beach Boys will perform together for the first time in more than 20 years at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, organizers said.

Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston and David Marks will sing with Maroon 5 and indie rock band Foster The People in what Grammy organizers called a special performance at the televised awards show in Los Angeles.

The five musicians, who were all involved in various line-ups of The Beach Boys in their 1960s heyday, announced in December that they were releasing a new album later this year and going on a world tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band.

Hits like "Good Vibrations" and "California Girls", propelled the Beach Boys to worldwide fame in the 1960s. The band was formed in Los Angeles by brothers Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson, their cousin Love and school friend Jardine.

Johnston and Marks joined later versions of the band, and

Dennis and Carl Wilson died in 1983 and 1998 respectively.

