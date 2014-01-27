LOS ANGELES The 56th annual Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out at a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
"Random Access Memories" - Daft Punk
RECORD OF THE YEAR
"Get Lucky" - Daft Punk featuring Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers
SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriter's award)
"Royals" - Joel Little and Ella Yelich O'Connor (Lorde), songwriters
BEST NEW ARTIST
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
"Unorthodox Jukebox" - Bruno Mars
BEST ROCK ALBUM
"Celebration Day" - Led Zeppelin
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
"Modern Vampires Of The City" - Vampire Weekend
BEST R&B ALBUM
"Girl on Fire" - Alicia Keys
BEST RAP ALBUM
"The Heist" - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
"Same Trailer Different Park" - Kacey Musgraves
